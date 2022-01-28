Rachel Biggar’s charity run honours dad

Rachel Biggar, the daughter of prominent Dumfries & Galloway farmer, Donald Biggar OBE, raised the cash by taking up the challenge to run 100km in a month, in memory of her late father who died last year.

As well as being very well-respected, Donald was renowned for his Chapelton Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus herds and was a stalwart of native British beef breeds.

He was involved in many organisations including Quality Meat Scotland, SRUC and the Royal Smithfield Club and had served as chairman of WCF, which kindly donated £5000 of the total amount.

From 7 June to 7 July, Rachel ran a total of 100km in Greece, where she is currently living, challenged by soaring temperatures and humidity.

“Dad was a giver. He was generous with his time, advice, support and kindness and I know he would have loved the challenge I set myself – running is not something in my comfort zone! I am enormously grateful to WCF and all those who donated – sincere thanks to you all for your amazing kindness,” said Rachel.