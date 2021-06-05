Prof Julie Fitzpatrick’s job description grows

The head of the renowned livestock health research institute has held a string of additional posts over the years, including acting as Chair of the UK Science Partnership for Animal and Plant Health and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, and Non-Executive Director, of the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
Professor Fitzpatrick is also co-chair of the Scottish Food Commission and is a previous member of the Scottish Science Advisory Council, and of the Board of Quality Meat Scotland. On the international front she has acted as Vice Chair of GALVmed, a public-private partnership funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Department for International Development.
Announcing the appointment, which begins on June 14, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville said Professor Fitzpatrick would play a key role in ensuring that science advice informed the Scottish Government’s work across the board, including the pandemic response.
Stating that she looked forward to engaging with scientists and engineers across the science base during her three-days-a-week secondment to the Scottish Government which will last for three years, Professor Fitzpatrick said:
“I know that Ministers and officials recognise the value of science and I’m keen to support their work by helping them to access and use science advice and evidence across a range of policy areas.”