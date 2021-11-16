Premier livestock performance from the Hall family

Although there was no carcase display on the Saturday at ScotBeef, Bridge of Allan, spectators gathered for the live judging held at Lanark Auction Market for the first time.Live judge, Graeme Sinclair, Crookston, found his champion in a 39kg liveweight Beltex lamb, which also went on to be the pick for carcase judge, Jimmy Stark, Bluebell, Milton of Glasgow, when killing out at 21.4kg with a E3L and 54.9 per cent KO."The champion carcase was an outstanding lamb, full of confirmation with plenty of length over its loin, having just the right amount of fat covering and a good depth of shoulder to it," said carcase judge, Jimmy Stark.He said the champion was just a leaner cut than the reserve honours which went to William Stevenson, Coilavoulin, Pitlochry This Beltex lamb crossed the live weigh bridge at 39.8kg, killing out at 20.9kg at a E3L grade with a 52.5 per centkill out percentage."It was a shame that not all exhibitors could get in to see the high-quality standard on offer, but it is a credit to everyone who took part getting their lambs into top show condition," added Mr Stark.Tommy MacPherson, Pitsundry, Bankfoot, secured the double in the Blackface section taking both the champion and reserve honours. The top spot was awarded to a heavy lamb weighing in at 17.6kg on the hook, with a grade of U2 and a 45.8 per cent KO.In the cattle lines, Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farms, Claymires, Turriff, secured the champion beef carcase at the event with a Limousin cross heifer.The 373.7kg carcase graded in at E2 and a 65.3 per centKO. This same beast stood second place in its class in the live competition, this year judged by Robert Neil, Upper Nisbet, Jedburgh.Carcase judge, Jamie Chapman, Wishaw, said: "I was looking for confirmation, fat cover and depth of muscle, and my champion had all of that and more. It was a steak I would happily have for my dinner, and when selecting the best that is what you have to bear in mind."The reserve carcase went to a Limousin cross steer from Messrs Adam, Craigton Farm, Clackmannan, which hit the scales at 392.9kg with a E3 grade and a 63.6 per cent KO."There was very little between my top two, both being very similar types," said Chapman who added that the tremendous show of carcases was a credit to all exhibitors - and an excellent start to ScotBeef's Christmas rush.David and Val Buchan, Savoch, Longside, Peterhead picked up the best AA carcase award with an Angus cross weighing in at 352.3kg with a grade of -U4L.However, the best pure-bred Aberdeen-Angus carcase went to James Watson of Pityot, Stonehaven, having also secured a first place in the live judging. This one weighed in at 352.2kg on the hook with a -U4L.