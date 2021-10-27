Pig sector crisis far from over

National Pig Association chair, Rob Mutimer.

In response to an open letter from the National Pig Association calling for their support, all the big retailers moved to reassure producers that they were backing the industry, promising continued commitments to British pork along with support for ongoing efforts to address the labour shortage across the supply chain and to ease the huge numbers of pigs backed up on-farm..

The organisation’s chair, Rob Mutimer called on retailers to help resolve the problems within the supply sector by not turning to cheaper EU pork, particularly where it diverted essential butchery staff away from UK product as the continued backlog on farms meant welfare culling was still on the cards.

“I am therefore asking, on behalf of my members, for retailers to help us by prioritising British pork through the plants and diverting butchery staff back to British pigs so we can get the throughputs back to where they need to be and start reducing the backlog to a sustainable level,” said Mr Mutimer.