Pig producers win financial aid

The Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme delivers essential funding to eligible pig producers who supplied the Quality Pig Processors (QPP) plant at Brechin between 8 February and 31 March and were paid £15 less per pig by the abattoir during this period.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“I am very pleased to announce the opening of the Scottish Government’s Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme for applications.

“The COVID-related closure of Brechin abattoir earlier this year and the subsequent loss of the plant’s export licence to China have had a negative impact on pig farmers, during already challenging times for the farming industry,” said the cabinet secretary.

“We have worked closely with the sector to make sure that this hardship fund provides affected farmers with adequate financial support for losses incurred through no fault of their own.

The scheme is open for applications until 26 September 2021, with full details published on Scottish Government’s website, including guidance for applications and eligibility criteria. Further support is also available by emailing [email protected]