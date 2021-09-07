Online bidding helps boost livestock sales

Store cattle and prime stock values were both ahead by over 14 per cent on the year, with store sheep values ahead by almost 17 per cent, and the value of prime sheep sold significantly increasing by over 24 per cent.

Grant Rogerson, the group’s chief executive, said that the performance over recent months had highlighted the importance of trading online, which alongside traditional livestock sales, had resulted in an excellent market share:

“Non-livestock sales have also seen significant activity, with increases in value in plant and machinery, and displenish sales yielding excellent returns for customers through regular online activity.”

Rogerson said that strategic investment in new technology and routes to market had helped maintain the groups position as a major innovator in the sector:

“ANM was the first auctioneer in the UK to deliver live real time bidding in their weekly commercial livestock sales, and this along with an increased focus on member benefits, including average commission rates at three per cent, has delivered tangible returns for members and customers of the Thainstone-based business throughout Covid.”