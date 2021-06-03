Oat milkmen take on the big guys

With the country already renowned for producing the best raw ingredients for porridge, such a move could offer further opportunities for Scottish oat growers.

“There are currently no large-scale manufacturers of oat milk in Scotland,” said Alistair Trail, senior consultant with SAC Consulting who helped facilitate the move through the Rural Innovation Support Service.

He said that while a small number of micro businesses in Scotland were producing perishable fresh oat milk, the logistical challenges of cold-chain delivery meant that these businesses could only supply individual, local markets.“By collaborating, as part of the Association of Independent Oat Milk Producers member businesses will be able to get involved in several areas which can help the sector grow in Scotland,” said Trail.

He said that the industry in Scotland was in its infancy and would face competition from large international brands like Alpro and Oatley:

“By collaborating, the individual niche manufacturers will be able to share resources and help the fledgling industry compete against the large multinational competitors,” said Trial.