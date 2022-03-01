No major changes on red diesel for farming sector

NFU Scotland transport specialist Jamie Smart.

And despite widespread reports that farmers will be banned from using red diesel to help local communities, HMRC guidance has made it plain that over and above normal agricultural work any farmer helping with operations such as clearing snow, cutting hedges and verges which border roads, gritting and assisting in clearing up operations following floods and storms will still be allowed to use rebated fuel.

NFU Scotland transport specialist, Jamie Smart, said that while there would be big changes for the construction industry and other sectors such as quarrying and landfill, in the recent Government review of rebated fuel use it had been decided that there would be no major changes for farming and other agricultural operations – or for horticulture, fish farming and forestry.

But he warned that it was the job for which the vehicle was being used that would be the deciding factor, rather than its design: “For example, if a tractor is being used purely for haulage of, say, landscaping or construction material then the use of white diesel would be required.”