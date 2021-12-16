NFUS call to farmers over Covid

NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker called on the industry to take a close look at the Covid protocols which farmers had in place and to review them in order to ensure that individuals, families and businesses stayed safe.

“Think about what would happen if you or one of your key workers were unable to work due to Covid or had to self-isolate. Simple measures such as wearing masks can significantly reduce the chance of infection,” said Walker, who added that it was especially important that this was done in livestock markets where the industry gathered for business.

He also revealed that the union had taken the decision to move the current round of branch and regional AGMs, scheduled for January 2022, to online meetings.

But with the Union’s national AGM, conference and dinner scheduled to take place in Glasgow in February, he said that while it had originally been planned as a hybrid event of face-to-face and online attendance, the final fate of the conference would be decided in January.

The union’s president, Martin Kennedy added that as the hospitality and tourism sectors were vitally important to many Scottish farming businesses, the upheaval of Omicron is likely to impact all the way back to the farmgate.