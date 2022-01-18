NFU role for former SAC office head

James Buchanan.

Latest in a series of appointments, the union said that Buchanan would be responsible for leading, managing, and co-ordinating the outputs of the regional team and group secretaries to raise the profile of the organisation, to ensure member engagement was strong and to make sure regional structures ran smoothly.

Moving from SAC Consulting, Buchanan worked as an Agricultural Consultant and Office Manager with line management responsibilities in the Perth office – and brings over 20 years-worth of experience in the agriculture sector to his new role.

“The agricultural industry is preparing to go through a period of uncertainty and change,” said Buchanan. “I am looking forward to working closely with the regional management team, branch secretaries, and NFU Scotland members to help navigate this.”

Commenting on the appointment, NFU Scotland chief executive officer Scott Walker said Buchanan would have responsibility for developing the union’s engagement strategy to ensure strong membership outreach and that regional structures operated effectively.