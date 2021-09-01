New vaccine boosts sheep health

One of the main causes of infectious abortion in sheep in the UK, ovine enzootic abortion (also known as chlamydial abortion) is caused by the bacteria chlamydia abortus which invades the placenta during pregnancy.

The disease also represents life-threatening illness and abortion in humans, with pregnant women advised not to work at lambing when the disease is known to be present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the sheep population, infected lambs, placentas and excretions provide a source of infection to other susceptible ewes.

The animal health institute said that a high level of environmental contamination from infected ewes in lambing pens or fields played a significant role in the spread of the disease, with a more effective vaccine promising better biosecurity.

And while currently available live vaccines offered some protection workers at the institute reported that they could represent a risk to both the wider flock and to people, while inactivated vaccines tended to be less effective.