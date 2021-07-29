New sheep dip code of practice

Backed by both the Sustainable Control of Parasites (SCOPs) group and the National Association of Agricultural Contractors, the code recognises the importance of continued access to OP dips following the recent confirmation of resistance in sheep scab mites to injectable macrocyclic lactones (ML) which have been widely used in recent years to control scab.And while this has seen a return to the use of dips, the number of farmers with their own dipping facilities has continued to fall, due to tighter regulation of the purchase, use and disposal of OP dipwash.

The two organisations said that the result of this had been that more farmers were now using professional mobile dipping contractors – highlighting the need for support to those service providers.Commenting on the code, chief executive of the National Sheep Association, Phil Stocker, highlighted why such partners viewed the initiative as being of such importance.