New meat and dairy TV campaign

Run by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, the 2022 campaign features an inquisitive little girl ‘Nancy’ along with her grandad.

Broadcast on Channel 4, ITV and Sky as well as on-demand services, the AHDB said that new TV advert would focus on the goodness within red meat and dairy as a natural source of vitamin B12, produced to world-class standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AHDB’s director of marketing Liam Byrne said the campaign would also have a revamped website and additional social media materials.

He said that the organisation had worked with farmers from across the UK give them the opportunity to explain why UK meat and dairy were among the most sustainable in the world.

“Our farmers have a great story to tell but have struggled in the past to get them in front of consumers, leading many to become detached from the food they eat, how it is produced and how that fits into protecting the environment,” said Byrne.