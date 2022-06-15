New helpline launched as calls for emotional support from agricultural community rise over past year

Announcing the news of the extended service the organisation said that the easy-to-remember freephone number of 0808 1234 555 would be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round to ensure farmers, crofters and others involved in Scottish agriculture could access practical, emotional and financial support at any time of day or night.

RSABI’s chair, David Leggat said that the move had been possible due to the generosity of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) which had provided funding of £16,000 towards the cost of running the initiative. Funding also came from the Scottish Government which provided £15,000 to assist with the set-up costs of the new 24-hour Helpline.

“Our aim is to provide a friendly, professional, and confidential service for people of all ages, involved in a wide range of roles in Scottish agriculture and our message is very much that we are here for everyone in times of need,” said Leggat.

David Leggat, Chair of RSABI, is pictured with Chris McVey, RSABI Welfare Manager, and Lorraine Caven of RSABI with the new 24/7 freephone Helpline number.

“With challenging times expected in the coming months, we are also calling on people throughout the industry to help us to spread the word and increase awareness of RSABI’s wide range of services.

"We can provide financial help – including Help with Heating grants and a range of domestic items – as well as farm reviews and practical help with steps to get people back on track.”

RSABI’s welfare manager, Chris McVey, said that the charity was able to arrange counselling sessions very quickly when required – at a time when a referral via a GP could take months.

“We are pleased that more and more working farmers are reaching out to us.

"In recent months we have seen some exceptional results in terms of the mental health of farmers – aged in their 20s upwards – who we have referred to our professional counsellors,” said McVey, adding it was good that emotional wellbeing – and the steps to maintain and improve it – was increasingly being freely discussed in the agricultural community.

He said: “This is very encouraging, and we are reminding people that they can also contact us on behalf of an individual they may have concerns about, to get the ball rolling, as long as they have been given permission to do so.”

The charity, which was first established 125 years ago on April 7th, 1897 is set to launch a range of initiatives during the coming 12 months as well as extending its existing services which include providing emotional, practical and financial support to individuals and their families across the agricultural sector.

A new website which will be aimed at clearly communicating the wide range of support offered by the charity, in a way which was easy to navigate and which resonated with younger people as well those more senior in age. A new web chat function is also being added to the website this summer to further extend the ways people can reach out for support.

