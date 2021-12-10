New guide to fixed equipment issues in farming

The Guide to Fixed Equipment on Agricultural Holdings in Scotland summarises the rules and provides valuable information for both tenants and landlords in relation to fixed equipment in both secure and fixed duration tenancies, an area where disagreement is often met in tenant/landlord discussions.

Commenting on the document’s launch chair of the Scottish Tenant Farmers’ Association, Christopher Nicholson said;

“The Guide to Fixed Equipment is a well-timed addition to the Tenant Farming Commissioner’s expanding library of technical advice available to landlords and tenants.

“Misunderstandings and unfamiliarity of the rights and responsibilities of both parties frequently lead to fractious relationships and are one of the most common causes of dispute we have to deal with,” said Nicholson.

He said that the TFC, Bob McIntosh, was to be congratulated on his comprehensive guide which not only gave a clear explanation of the legal and technical issues relating to the responsibilities of tenants and landlords but also posed key questions over fixed equipment and practical solutions to potential problems.