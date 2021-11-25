New chief executive for rural charity RSABI

Carol McLaren.

The new appointee to the role, Carol McLaren, is no stranger to the farming community having worked widely with a host of farming and food and drink organisations, most recently as director of communications and marketing with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The charity, which provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture, said it was delighted that McLaren was taking over. Last year it helped over 700 people and their families, with almost two-thirds of clients receiving emotional support.

Commenting on the appointment, which comes in the run up to the organisation’s 125th anniversary, RSABI chair, David Leggat, said: “Carol is a long-time supporter and friend of RSABI and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience, in both the agricultural and business world, to the role.

“Our sincere thanks to Nina Clancy, our outgoing chief executive, who has done an excellent job leading our organisation over the past eight years. Nina will hand over the reins when we welcome Carol on board in January 2022.”