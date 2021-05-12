New breed of Highland Show judge

This year’s judges have all come up through the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Club’s Stock Judging programme, or as young breeders at previous Royal Highland Shows.
With the cattle judging taking place over two days – 14-15 June – the Native and Continental cattle Interbreeds and Interbreed Pairs will be judged by the entire judging panel using a points system – although the judges will be excluded from scoring their own breed.
Commenting on the line-up, chief cattle steward, Kay Adam said the society was excited to give the next generation an opportunity to shine, with David Tennant, competitions manager.
“Having young talent judging in the rings sends the message that Scotland values its next generation of farmers and livestock breeders, and that we have complete confidence in their skills and expertise.”
The judges are : Beef Young Handlers - Avril Aitken, Perth; Beef Shorthorn - John McCulloch, Dumfries, Dumfries & Galloway; Aberdeen Angus - Andrew Adam, Forfar; Galloway and Lincoln Red -Steven Taylor, Stirling; Belted Galloway - Judith Cowie, Castle Douglas; Highland - Dexter Logan, Alva; Hereford -Abbie Anderson, Arbroath, Angus; British Charolais and British Blonde- Ellis Mutch, Banff; British Simmental - Tom Bruce, Ellon; Limousin -John Graham, Stirling; British Blue - Stephanie Dick, Stirling; Salers -Adam Crockett, Hawick; Commercial Cattle -James Graham, Stirling.