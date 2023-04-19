A food and drink boss has stepped up to head Scotland’s national farmers union.

NFU Scotland has appointed new chief executive John Davidson who will start the post in June this year

John Davidson will become the 11th chief executive of National Farmers Union Scotland (NFU Scotland) since the union formed in 1913.

His new role starts in June, and replaces Scott Walker who stepped down last year.

Mr Davidson, who is the current deputy chief executive at leadership body Scotland Food and Drink, joins the post after a varied career in the Scottish Government, including a role as private secretary to former Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Richard Lochhead, and head of food and drink at the Scottish Government.

NFU Scotland said Mr Davidson has been “instrumental” in supporting the farming sector’s recovery from Brexit and the Covid pandemic, and has recently been leading a new national food and drink strategy which aims to strengthen the industry and better its reputation.

Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland’s president, said Mr Davidson “stood out as the ideal candidate.”

“John is extremely well connected across the industry and has a tremendous grasp and understanding of government affairs,” Mr Kennedy said.

"He has the personality and leadership skills we need to drive forward the business of NFU Scotland and lead our fantastic team in delivering the best possible outcome for our growing farming and crofting membership.”

Mr Davidson said he is delighted to be leading the organisation at “a critical time for the industry.”