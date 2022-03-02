Livestock rustling down to £2m a year

Figures released by rural insurers, NFU Mutual showed that there had been a 5.5 per cent fall in rustling in 2021, while 2020, the first year of the pandemic, had seen the cost of livestock theft fall by 25.5 per cent, reversing a trend of increases over the previous decade.

But while rural thefts had fallen during the pandemic, the insurers said they were concerned criminals becoming more active again and, combined with increases in prices including meat, this could lead to a resurgence of livestock theft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist with the Mutual welcomed the second annual reduction.

“Until recently it was difficult to bring about prosecutions because of the difficulties detecting stolen animals and the likelihood that stolen sheep were usually sold for meat. Now we are seeing hi-tech security and marking systems, along with DNA testing, each making it more difficult for criminals to escape justice.”

But she added: “Livestock rustling remains one of the costliest crimes after machinery theft. It’s a crime which attacks the roots of farming life and causes huge anxiety for farmers. It also causes suffering to stolen animals which are transported and slaughtered without concern for their welfare.”