LiveScot event proves a success

The organisers said that starting the event on the Friday night with the new pedigree calf and lamb shows as a precursor to the Saturday mainstay of the National Fatsock Show had been a great success .

In the sheep lines, the Hall family of Inglewood Edge were back in business doing the triple – after winning both the on the hoof and on the hook championships at the society’s Premier Meat Exhibition they went on to triumph at LiveScot, lifting the overall sheep championship here as well.

Their pair of 42kg Beltex lambs went onto realise £680 to regular buyers at the event, Coq and Bull Ltd, Mathiesons Butchers, Edinburgh.

Judge, Harry Wood, Popes Farm, Preston, found his reserve honours in a Beltex duo from John Guthrie; Cuiltburn. This pair crossed the weigh bridge at 45kg and later made £400 when sold to Jimmy Stark, Bluebell, Milton of Campsie.

Taking home, the Supreme Beef cattle champion was the Charolais cross steer, Silver Lining from Craig and Teen Malone of Pitcairn. This yearling bullock weighed in at 622kg having been bred by Duncan Semple, Dippen Farm, Argyll. Purchasing the champion was B and T Kitson butchers in North Yorkshire, for £5600.