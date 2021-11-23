Lasting legacy left by auctioneer after five-decade career

Donald Morrison.

Having stood down from his auctioneering role in 2018, Morrison, who turned 65 in November, will round off his working career on December 31 – but said he would continue to be a familiar face at many sale rings to buy livestock on behalf of farmers and crofters. As director for Argyll and the islands, Morrison was instrumental in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of the west coast markets. A crofter’s son from South Uist he advocated for the company’s investments to upgrade the United Auctions-owned Dalmally and Islay marts and the facility at Moleigh.

He also played a major role working with the communities of Tiree and Lochboisdale to ensure that their community marts were built. He was also a key part of the team in securing the reappointment of United Auctions as operators at Oban Livestock Centre.

“From where the markets were when I took over as manager more than 20 years ago to where they are today, it’s night and day,” said Morrison.

“After significant investment, the west coast markets are up-to-date and fit-for-purpose premises, with the lairage facilities, they will be there to serve the farmers and crofters into the future.”