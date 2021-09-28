Lantra award nominations now open

Liz Barron-Majerik, Lantra’s Scotland Director

Rural employers, colleges and schools are being asked to put forward their top learners, and to help recognise and promote the industry’s best talent involved in recognised apprenticeship schemes.

Industry categories for the awards which can provide a springboard to success for trainees cover agriculture, animal care, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, fisheries management, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering and trees and timber.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Lantra’s Scotland Director, said the awards helped highlight the extensive contributions that land-based and aquaculture industries made to Scotland’s economy, particularly in rural areas: “Our ALBAS are known for celebrating the hard work and achievements of the most talented students, trainees, mentors, training providers and secondary schools in Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sector.”

She said it was a privilege to hear some of the incredible stories of the people involved adding that the independent judges always had a difficult time deciding who would be the winners from such a strong field.

“While we had to run the ALBAS as a virtual event last year, this time around we’re especially looking forward to meeting everyone in person again at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dunblane Hydro on the evening of Thursday 3rd March 2022.”