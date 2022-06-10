Jubilee event celebrates rural charity RSABI

Presented at a Jubilee event attended by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, the ceremony formed part of a range of activities undertaken in celebration of the organisation’s 125th anniversary to thank the volunteers, fundraisers and others for their invaluable support.

Over recent years Andrew has raised more than £100,000 for the charity – as well as lots of smiles – through the sale of a series of three light-hearted books, the first two of which were compiled along with his late brother John.

Farming is a Funny Business, published in 2016, was packed full of jokes, stories and anecdotes contributed by the agricultural community. The book proved so successful it was followed by Farming is Still a Funny Business and Farming Facts and Fake News.

Funny farming books author Andrew Arbuckle (right) is pictured with fellow award-winner Gregor Caldwell.

With typical modesty Andrew said the award belonged to everyone who had contributed their stories for the books.

The second award was received by Gregor Caldwell as a founding member of the Ayrshire Volunteer Committee which has raised around £120,000 for RSABI through many activities including three vintage tractor restorations which were then raffled or auctioned off with the proceeds going to RSABI.

“The support of people like Andrew, Gregor and the Ayrshire Committee is absolutely vital to the success of the work we do,” said RSABI chair David Leggat, “and our sincere thanks go to them and all the farming and crofting families and agricultural businesses who help us in different ways.”

