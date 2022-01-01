Insurer's diesel theft threat for farmers

Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said that thieves stole whatever they could get their hands on and sell on for a profit – and high diesel and heating oil prices mean there was a growing black market for stolen fuel.

“Fuel thieves are scouring the countryside looking for farm fuel tanks, parked vehicles and even home heating oil tanks which they can empty and sell-on the contents,” said Davidson.

She said that fuel theft was often a crime which left a trail of destruction as thieves would smash valves and even drill into tanks leading to pollution as any remaining fuel would seep into the ground – with claims data showing that the average cost of a diesel theft claim was £2120 last year.

“Long winter nights and the festive season with many people’s work and domestic routines disrupted provide opportunities for thieves to operate unseen – so we’re advising anyone with stored fuel to check security measures and keep a look out for suspicious activity.”