Hutton Institute signs up Mr Potato Head!

Yesterday the James Hutton Institute revealed its plans for a new Potato Innovation and Translation Hub to Scotland’s cabinet secretary for rural affairs, Mairi Gougeon during her visit to the institute’s Invergowrie site, just outside Dundee.

With the new hub likely to be a collaborative partnership between researchers, knowledge brokers and commercial companies, it is hoped that the facility will become the centre for research and translation of innovation aimed at accelerating the adoption of new knowledge and techniques from field to fork – an area of considerable importance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cabinet Secretary also heard details of the Institute’s Climate-Positive Farming work at Glensaugh Farm, near Laurencekirk and toured the Future Farming Hub established by farming technology company Liberty Produce and agri-tech centre Crop Health and Protection (CHAP), as well as Intelligent Growth Solutions’ Crop Research Centre, both located at the Hutton Dundee campus.

“As we continue to journey to more sustainable farming, we can learn from the measures taken here which could ultimately help us make better use of our land,” said Gougeon.