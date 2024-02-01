Humza Yousaf has been urged to “stop using farmers as a scapegoat” and return a £46 million sum to the Scottish agriculture budget when he addresses a key conference next week.

The First Minister will deliver a speech at the annual National Farmers Union, Scotland (NFUS) conference being held in Glasgow on Friday, February 9. SNP rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon will also be in attendance.

Calls have been made to Humza Yousaf to return the remaining £46 million of funding to the Scottish agriculture budget when he addresses the NFUS Conference next week (pic: Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman)

The calls come a fortnight after Ms Gougeon sparked outrage among farmers and crofters by announcing that just £15m out of the £33m deferred from the agriculture budget in 2022 would be returned to the rural portfolio in the 2024/25 budget. The sum had been promised to be returned in an announcement to the NFUS in June last year by deputy first minister Shona Robison.

Instead of that money being returned, the Scottish Conservatives said it had since emerged a further £28 million of uncommitted funding exists.

Ahead of the conference, the party has called on Mr Yousaf to “give farmers the priority they deserve” by announcing the return of £46m to the rural sector.

Scottish Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton (pic: Phil Wilkinson Photography)

Scottish Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton said: “The SNP’s silence on cuts to Scotland’s agriculture funding has been deafening, but Humza Yousaf now has the chance to deliver the money that his government promised to farmers at the NFUS conference next week.

“I’m deeply concerned at the uncertainty that our farming industry is facing under this Scottish Government after Mairi Gougeon’s announcement that just 25 per cent of the funding would be returned.

“Farming is central to Scotland’s domestic economy, and it is only right that those who work in our agricultural sector are appropriately supported. But at the moment, it’s clear they are not.

“Next week, Humza Yousaf must stop using farmers as a scapegoat and instead honour the SNP’s previous promise and guarantee the return of this vital funding or risk Scotland’s food security and the livelihoods of our farmers.”

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid said: “Our farmers, crofters, and agricultural workers are repeatedly let down by an SNP-Green Government that only focuses on the Central Belt and does not understand the needs of Scotland’s rural communities.

“Farmers in areas such as Aberdeenshire and Moray want certainty for the future and Humza Yousaf must give them the priority they deserve by announcing that the remaining £46m will be returned as promised.

“The UK Government is backing Scottish farming with £620m this year, recognising their critical importance to this country. Typically for the SNP, time after time, they make their own promises to our agricultural sector, but fail to deliver.

“Humza Yousaf has the perfect chance next week to announce the full return of this funding, which will benefit our farmers both in the North East and across the rest of Scotland.”

Ms Gougeon said the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have made “repeated assurances” that the £46 million ring-fenced funding will return to the rural portfolio.

“This is ring-fenced funding, which means it has to be returned,” he said.

"The Deputy First Minister has confirmed that the remaining deferred funds will be returned in full, to be spent on the right agricultural priorities at the appropriate time.