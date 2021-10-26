Growing dairy market Down Under

AHDB Senior Dairy Export Manager Lucy Randolph

However, while the bulk of trade might be in one direction, the possible opportunities for exporting speciality cheese and dairy snacks to the Antipodes is to be the subject of a webinar being organised by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB).

The AHDB will be joined by industry experts on November 2 to look at why dairy exporters should consider tapping into the Australasian markets where imported speciality cheese and dairy snacks are in high demand.

Nicola Thomas, Director of the Food and Drink Exporters Association and Jayne Hunt, Director of Hunt Exports in Australia will explore how the agreement could open-up wider market access at the webinar.

The AHDB said that the speakers would also highlight the shared heritage and affinity with UK products and culture, and how premium dairy products were growing in popularity down under.

Exporters will also hear from Cheryl Brett, International Sales Manager at Coombe Castle, who has been exporting British dairy products for over 40 years.