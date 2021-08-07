Griggs leads fish farm review

Professor Russel Griggs OBE has been appointed to lead the first phase of the review aomed at “making Scottish aquaculture legislation one of the most effective and transparent in the world”.

The review will investigate what improvements could be made to the environmental, economic and community aspects of aquaculture legislation.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said that the sector was a significant contributor to the rural economy, providing well paid jobs in some of Scotland’s most fragile communities and that it would be an essential part of our green recovery and transition to net zero.

“The industry also provides a source of home grown, nutritious low carbon protein that is enjoyed at home and abroad,” said Gougeon.

However she continued that reports and parliamentary activity over the last few years had made it clear that the regulatory landscape was contentious and there was a need for improved efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

“I am pleased to appoint Professor Griggs to this role as he brings extensive experience in better regulation from his role as chair of the independent Regulatory Review Group.”

Professor Griggs said that aquaculture played a major role in maintaining sustainable rural communities and the economy as a whole but stated that the review was ‘both timely and necessary’.