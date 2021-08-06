Government’s licensing let plans spark mass walk-out

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC

And a number of leading organisations this week resigned en-masse from the sector working group set up by Scot Gov - with those staging the walk out stating that the group failed to address their concerns and branded it ‘not fit for purpose’.

With what is now the third consultation on proposals to introduce local authority licensing of short term let accommodation concluding next week, many of the organisations hoped to gain support for a “common sense” compromise rather than what they view as a heavy-handed, overly bureaucratic licensing system.

And representatives of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, Airbnb, the Scottish B&B Association, and the UK Short Term Accommodation Association quit accusing the working group of ignoring these proposals for a more workable, proportionate and cost-effective programme of mandatory registration.

Those resigning from the group claim the current proposals would cause significant issues for many involved in the hospitality industry – including farms which had diversified into B&B, holiday cottages, shepherds huts and glamping pods – with the uncertainty created over the granting of licences together with additional costs likely to see almost half of those involved in the sector quit (see yesterday’s report).

A previous set of proposals was withdrawn by the Scottish Government earlier this year following concerted criticism from the sector and a promise was given to address these issues through a stakeholder working group

However, stating that they joined the group in good faith, the tourism bodies highlighted the lack of significant changes in the legislation impacting traditional self-catering and B&Bs, as well as homesharers, as grounds for their frustrations.

Several of those who resigned said that their input had been met with obtuse responses and a reluctance to engage, with the latest meeting representing the final straw for the industry.

“Despite our best efforts, and those of our colleagues across Scottish tourism, this Working Group has been revealed as nothing but a sham and therefore we have decided to leave it,” said Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers.

“Throughout the entire process, while we have acted in good faith, this government has continually shifted the goalposts and acted with cavalier disregard and indifference towards our sincere concerns and innovative ideas.

Campbell said that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish tourism industry had set an example for others to follow adding that it was disappointing that the Scottish Government was not taking the same approach and supporting small businesses.

Chairman of the Bed & Breakfast Association, David Weston, said there seemed little point in remaining in the working group:

“We have been frustrated at every turn and it will be Scottish B&Bs that suffer if we continue to take part in what has become nothing but a charade.”