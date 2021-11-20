Good news and bad on farm cropping

That was the message to come out of the AHDB’s ‘Early Bird’ Survey of farmer’s sowing intentions.

The survey showed that UK wheat area for 2022 was forecast to be up 1.3 per cent year-on-year, to 1.81 million hectares, higher than the 10-year average and back in line with the 2019 area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the winter oilseed rape area was set to increase for the first time since 2018, by 12.9 per cent, this was unlikely to be as much as had originally been anticipated.

“With forward prices for rapeseed attractive and climbing all season, many might have been expecting a larger area rebound,” said AHDB analyst Megan Hesketh.

“But at the timing of cropping decisions, high input prices and the persistent issue of cabbage stem flea beetle may be capping gains in UK area grown.”

The estimated 2022 winter barley area was also up 2.8 per cent to 415,000 hectares, higher than both the five-year (395Kha) and 10-year average (398Kha).

However, on a UK basis, spring barley intentions predicted a 7.7 per cent year-on-year reduction in the area sown - to 688,000 hectares.

This would be the lowest area since 2016, although it was admitted that this area could change if prices remained strong.