Good day at the auction market

“Last year was undoubtedly one of the most challenging years for Scottish Livestock auctioneers since the dark days of Foot and Mouth,” said Neil Wilson, executive director.

He said the figures highlighted the critical role auction marts and companies played in delivering transparent market prices using the live ring as their unique price discovery environment.

“Live rings allow economies of rural communities and livestock producers to thrive, by delivering a fair market price back to these farmers, with payments that follow soon after,” said Wilson.

He said that following the experience of foot and mouth from 20 years ago, the IAAS had been aware from an early stage that it was crucial to keep markets open during Covid19 as a vital part of the food chain.

This continuation, said Wilson, under very different rules to normal, had been pivotal in ensuring that farmers could still fairly trade their livestock.