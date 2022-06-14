First food strategy described as ‘half-baked’

While Scotland’s Good Food Nation Bill is set to pass stage three at Holyrood today, the launch of England’s National Food Strategy was yesterday greeted with a mixed reception.

Despite promising to put food security at the heart of the process, England’s first-ever food strategy was described as “half-baked” and “watered down” – with Westminster’s own advisor on the report claiming that only half his report recommendations have been included in the document.

Releasing the strategy – which will only apply south of the border – Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said: “Our Food Strategy sets out a blueprint for how we will back farmers, boost British industry and help protect people against the impacts of future economic shocks by safeguarding our food security.”

He said that by harnessing new technologies and innovation, the country would grow and eat more of our own food – claiming this would unlock jobs across the country and grow the economy, which he said would ultimately help to reduce pressure on prices.

Environment Secretary George Eustice added that plans to drive innovation and harness pioneering technology in farming would form part of the Food Strategy and back farmers to increase domestic production.

But while the English NFU cautiously welcomed the commitment to food production and food security, it stressed that policies needed to be put in place to deliver this. Other groups said the strategy would do little to address problems such as widespread obesity and the number of people relying on food banks.

