Fertiliser is the future for Hamish!

With both economic and environmental considerations playing an increasingly key role in fertiliser use and applications, Origin Fertilisers has added to its team of in-house nutrition agronomists with the appointment of Hamish Stenhouse to cover Scotland and the Borders.

By Brian Henderson
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 7:00 am

The new appointment is part of a trio of recent additions to Origin’s regional nutrition agronomist advisors, with all three recruits hailing from practical farming backgrounds.

A graduate of Harper Adams, Origin said that Stenhouse had spent the past six years working for a well-known farming operation in Tayside, rising to the role of assistant manager – a move which he claims gives him the experiences to stand him in good stead for his new post:

“I’ve spent a lot of time operating a fertiliser spreader and developed a keen interest in how the products I was applying affected the plant. I worked across a wide range of soil types, which meant we regularly had to adapt our soil and crop nutrition programmes to cater for the different areas.

“I have a particular interest in how using fertiliser in a sustainable way can translate into a healthier crop. I also want to demonstrate that by purchasing fertiliser with a known carbon footprint, can in turn help farmers reduce their own carbon output,” he says.

One of his other focus areas will be product development and making the most of new technology. Stenhouse will be covering the whole of Scotland and the Borders in his new role and is currently studying for his FACTS qualification.

