Fertiliser is the future for Hamish!

The new appointment is part of a trio of recent additions to Origin’s regional nutrition agronomist advisors, with all three recruits hailing from practical farming backgrounds.

A graduate of Harper Adams, Origin said that Stenhouse had spent the past six years working for a well-known farming operation in Tayside, rising to the role of assistant manager – a move which he claims gives him the experiences to stand him in good stead for his new post:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve spent a lot of time operating a fertiliser spreader and developed a keen interest in how the products I was applying affected the plant. I worked across a wide range of soil types, which meant we regularly had to adapt our soil and crop nutrition programmes to cater for the different areas.

“I have a particular interest in how using fertiliser in a sustainable way can translate into a healthier crop. I also want to demonstrate that by purchasing fertiliser with a known carbon footprint, can in turn help farmers reduce their own carbon output,” he says.