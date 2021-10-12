Fears over carbon dioxide supply for farming

And over the weekend, Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, called for an urgent meeting with her UK Government counterpart to discuss the implications for carbon dioxide supplies for the food and drink sector.

Stating that no information had been forthcoming on contingency plans, Gougeon said that carbon dioxide played a key role in the economy and failure to secure adequate supplies would have a significant impact on the agriculture sector, along with wider food and drink manufacturing as well as the hospitality industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said that a failure to meaningfully address the crisis was unacceptable:

“I am also concerned that, even if CO2 supplies are secured, increased costs will be incurred which will be passed on to other parts of the supply chain at a time when it is vulnerable to price fluctuations.

She said that businesses couldn’t afford to absorb additional costs, and shouldn’t have to, claiming the crisis was entirely UK made:

“So I am calling on the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, to get round the table with all the Cabinet Secretaries from the devolved nations.