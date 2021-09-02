Farming’s labour shortage plea

“I am in no doubt that without action, the current disruption will only worsen. A shortage of both permanent and seasonal workers, combined with a lack of haulage drivers and processing staff, is seriously impacting agricultural, food and drink businesses across Scotland,” said union president Martin Kennedy.

He said that the implications of the ongoing shortage for business and the economy had been steadily building and the impact could no longer be absorbed by farmers and the food and drink industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The ramifications are already in plain sight, focused on empty supermarket shelves, and the impacts are now being felt by consumers.”

In a letter to Kevin Foster MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, the union called for:

*A 12-month covid recovery visa for the food and drink supply chain to deal with immediate pressures on the industry and allow employers to expand recruitment to EU and other overseas workers.

*An urgent review by the Migration Advisory Committee on the needs of the agricultural, food and drink sectors.

*A review of the Seasonal Workers Pilot (SWP) scheme and replace it with an improved permanent scheme that works for both farm businesses and seasonal migrant workers.