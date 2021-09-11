Farming - Wallace and Cath collect awards

Bringing the ‘field to fork’ journey to a wider audience has seen 24-year-old Wallace Currie, founder of Rural2Kitchen, a Facebook venture, awarded highly commended in NFU Mutual’s recent Inspirational Young Person Awards.

Now working for the Barony college, Wallace’s R2K educational page shares information on the journey which food makes from field to fork. He has also launched and hosts a podcast which is also focused on the food and farming industry on each episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inspirational Young Person Awards are run by NFU Mutual in partnership with Scotland Food and Drink to highlight inspirational examples of talented 16 to 26 year-olds working or studying in the food and drink sector.

And SRUC colleague Cath Seeds has also been recognised for her work to enhance teaching and improve the student experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

A programme team leader for Wildlife and Conservation Management at SRUC’s South and West Faculty, she has been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Teacher of the Year category of the Times Higher Education awards.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she has used her experience in both e-learning and nature conservation, to embrace digitally enhanced teaching with a focus on the student experience.