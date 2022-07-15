Farming: Tractor registrations in decline

The statistics gathered by the Agricultural Engineers Association –the trade association representing manufacturers and importers of agricultural machinery - revealed that in June 938 machines were registered - 36 per cent fewer than in the same month last year.

The association’s agricultural economist, Stephen Howart said that June 2021’s figure was unusually high but this year's total was still towards the bottom end of the range seen for the same month in recent years.

The total number of machines registered during the first half of the year reached 6,420.

“That is 6 per cent fewer than the first six months of 2021, despite reports that there is no shortage of demand, indicating the scale of the supply chain challenges facing manufacturers.”

Howart said that looking at the breakdown by power range showed that the decline was concentrated in the 81-150hp and over 260hp ranges.

“Between these ranges, there was a small increase in registrations, while there were also more tractors in the 51-80hp range this year.”

But he said that given the widespread issues with supply chains, these trends were probably as much a reflection of availability of tractors as of the demand for them