Farming: Summer danger on rural roads

Tractor trailers are more vulnerable in summer

During the period which marks busiest time for farmers harvesting silage, hay and arable crops, insurers NFU Mutual said that the higher volumes of agricultural traffic - particularly tractors pulling heavy silage and grain trailers or wide agricultural machinery – brought a greater need for patience and respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claims data from NFU Mutual showed that there was an average of 456 of these accidents per month during the silage cutting, hay making, and harvesting season, compared to just 263 per month between October and April.

“Farmers and contractors cannot and should not drive too quickly when pulling a heavily-laden trailer so we urge motorists and cyclists to be patient to avoid driving too close and attempting risky overtakes on narrow or unsighted roads,” said Gregor Belcher, a farming specialist with the insurer. “In turn, farmers should pull over to allow built-up traffic to pass when it is safe to do so.”