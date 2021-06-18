Farming shows go ahead outdoors south of the border

Cereals 21 event goes ahead

The news contrasted with the more cautious approach being adopted by organisations this side of the border- which saw the Royal Highland Showcase taking place not at Ingliston but behind closed doors earlier this week, without an audience.

Meanwhile, the country’s main arable event, Arable Scotland, will air in virtual format only on June 29.

Additionally the organisers of the LEAF technical day, which was to have taken place at the James Hutton demonstration farm outside Dundee next Tuesday, have announced the event has been cancelled due to fears over the increasing number of Covid cases in the area.

But It has been confirmed this week that the UK ‘Cereals 21’ event – which takes place in Lincolnshire over two days on June 30 and July 1 – would go ahead.

The organisers said that as an outdoor agricultural event Cereals would not be affected by the delay in the final easing of lockdown restrictions, meaning it will be open to all ticket holders and go ahead as planned.

Alli McEntyre, who is in charge of organising the Lincolnshire Cereals event, said she was pleased to reassure visitors that things were still going ahead in line with all Covid regulations. “Outdoor agricultural events have been approved to happen since 12 April 2021.

“These events have a minimal risk of infection transmission due to plentiful space, fresh air and sunlight.”

She said the full line-up of seminars would take place in open-sided marquees for fresh air flow.

“Hand sanitisers will be available across the site. Exhibition stands are spread across more space and have passed health and safety tests.

"Visitors will be able to pass between different stands and arenas without any concerns.

“Everyone is welcome to wear masks and will be required to socially distance in accordance with government guidance."

Stating that it would be ‘business as usual’ for the demonstration events, she added: “Visitors can be confident in attending the event as we have implemented all necessary health and safety procedures to ensure the site is Covid-secure and compliant with the latest guidance. We want everyone to feel safe and to have a great day out.”

In a similar vein the organisers of ‘Groundswell’, the UK’s annual gathering of those interested in regenerative farming, have also confirmed that their event – which takes place next week over 23 and 24 of June at Lannock Farm in Hertfordshire – will go ahead as planned.

“Despite the setback of the full opening of coronavirus restrictions, fully outdoor event agricultural shows such as Groundswell and Cereals are approved to go ahead with social distancing measures in place under Stage 3,” said the organisers.