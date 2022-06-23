Farming: Seeds of new potato organisation

A group of nine seed potato growers from across Scotland, along with technical back-up, are pulling the plan together in the wake of the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board’s (AHDB) withdrawal from the sector.

Aberdeenshire grower Mike Wilson said the sector had realised there was a need for an organisation ‘run by seed growers for the benefit of seed growers’ to provide directly relevant, value for money activities.

And the new Seed Potato Organisation (SPO) wants to get the views of other seed growers.

“We’ve a good idea of how we want this organisation to run and what we want it to do,” said Peter Shiells, a grower from the Borders. “We need to find out if other growers agree, and if they’re keen to sign up.”

An overview of the organisation and a prospectus is now available on the Seed Potato Organisation’s website where growers can access a survey on what is wanted.

“We need to find out how many people are likely to join and what their priorities are. We don’t want to go full steam ahead and set up a new organisation without listening to the growers first,” said Black Isle grower Calum McIver.