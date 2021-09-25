Farming sector calls for help with truck drivers

Minette Batters

Earlier in the week a joint letter from a dozen leading food and farming organisations was sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the urgent introduction of a Covid Recovery Visa to alleviate crippling labour shortages across the entire supply chain.

The call was made following a meeting between representatives from the UK food supply chain and the NFU to discuss the crisis which has seen empty shelves in supermarkets and food left unpidked and unprocessed on farms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint letter proposed a series of short and long-term measures to solve this issue including:

*The introduction of a 12-month Covid Recovery Visa which would enable all parts of the supply chain to recruit critical roles as a short-term response to labour shortages.

*Commitment to a permanent, revised and expanded Seasonal Worker Scheme for UK horticulture to ensure it is flexible and large enough to meet the industry’s workforce needs.

*An urgent review by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) on the impact of ending free movement on the food and farming sector, in the same way it is doing for adult social care.

The letter said that the food and farming sector was on a knife edge due to the unprecedented shortages of workers across the entire supply chain - estimated to currently stand at more than 500,000 vacancies.

“The situation is not improving, in fact, images of empty supermarket shelves are becoming commonplace as labour shortages bite. As we move towards Christmas, there is a substantial threat of food inflation directly impacting the poorest families.

“That is why the entire UK food supply chain from farm supply to retail outlets is united in calling for an emergency Covid Recovery Visa to open up new recruitment opportunities as a matter of urgency. Without it more shelves will go empty and consumers will panic buy to try and get through the winter.”

English NFU president, Minette Batters said it was a ‘travesty’ that this was happening when UK producers were being forced to dispose of perfectly edible food as it either couldn’t be picked, packed, processed or transported to the end customer.

“Every day there are new examples of food waste across the industry, from chicken to pork, fruit and vegetables, dairy and many other products. The food is there, but it needs people to get it to the consumers,” she said.

A report drawn up earlier in the year by the bodies highlighted essential mid to long term solutions for accessing seasonal and permanent workers, and ensuring such shortfalls didn’t arise again.

“But the supply chain will be critically damaged beyond recovery if it cannot overcome the immediate crisis,” warned the letter.