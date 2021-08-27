Farming: Prices fetched by Texel ram lambs dip at Lanark sale

Six more were sold compared to the 2020 sale, but averages were back by £948 on the year, with 289 ram lambs selling to average £3,811.

Topping the sale and selling through the ring for 100,000gns – although a half share of that has been retained by the sellers – was Auldhouseburn Expression, from Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s Muirkirk-based flock. That one was a son of last year’s 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond, which the Blackwoods bought a third share in. He sold to James Theyer’s Clanfield flock at Mill House, Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Procters team, brought out by flock manager Jeff Aiken in Lancashire, proved popular, with three five-figure sellers amongst the pen of seven. They recouped their third share of last year’s 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond and more, when sons of the record-breaking ram sold at 80,000gns, 52,000gns and 10,000gns. Dearest of the lot, Procters El Presidente, sold jointly at 80,000gns to Charlie Boden’s Sportsmans flock and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Banchory. The 52,000gns seller, Procters Eureka, went to Northern Ireland buyers Mark Priestley and Alastair Gault.

The breeder of last year’s big seller, Charlie Boden, had another successful sale with lambs from his Cheshire-based Sportsmans flock. Sportsmans Express, by Castlecairn Doodlebug, sold at 75,000gns to the Campbells’ Cowal flock, Drimsynie, Argyll, and Welsh breeder Rob Bennett, Upper Hall, Meiford. From the same pen, Sportsmans Eye Catcher sold at 14,000gns to Paul Castle, Ulmus Farm, Peterborough.

A trio of breeders forked out 38,000gns for Cressage Enforcer, a Mellor Vale Dakota son from Matthew Ellis, Kilchoan, Shropshire. He went toWill Davies, Usk Vale, Monmouthshire, along with Aberdeenshire breeders, Kenny Pratt, Hilltop, and Jim Innes, Strathbogie.

Father and son, Gordon and David Gray, Sunnycroft, Lindean, Selkirk,received a top of 26,000gns for lambs from their Ettrick consignment.Reserve champion at the pre-sale show, this Hope Valley Dazzler son sold to a consortium of five breeders, from the Clarks, Clinterty, Garngour, New View and Nochnary flocks. Another from the same home, Ettrick Everest, by Claybury Dunkirk, sold at 17,000gns to the Craigdarroch, Langside and Scrogton flocks.

Selling their dearest lamb to-date, the Teward family, New View, County Durham, received 24,000gns for their best son of Sportsmans Double Diamond, New View Electrifying, which sold to Ettrick, along with Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Perthshire.

Matching that 24,000gns price tag was Myfyr Evans’ Rhaeadr Entrepreneur, a Sportsmans Dare Devil son which went to Donald MacPherson, Hexel, and the Arnotts’ Haymount flock.

On the other side of the coin, Tom and Jack Arnott’s Haymount pen, from Kelso, received plenty pre-sale attention and did not disappoint,with sons of the 50,000gns Sportsmans Dirty Harry, selling to a top of 22,000gns, with another two at 12,000gns apiece.

Also at 22,000gns was the best from George Howie’s Knock flock, from Peterhead, while Welsh breeder Will Davies sold at 20,000gns.