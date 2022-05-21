Farming: Pig producers under pressure

Pig producers face a tough market

Pig farmer, Danny Skinner this week told producers not to hesitate to reach out to an organisation like the rural charity RSABI if they were feeling overwhelmed, saying he would do so himself if needed.

The Skinners, like many pig farming families around the country, are proud of the enterprise they have built up and have invested heavily in their pig operation over recent years and continue to strive to improve their business. But no one is immune from the sector’s financial pressures.

On a visit to the farm RSABI chief executive, Carol McLaren said it was vital that everyone played a part in supporting and looking out for pig farmers and others in farm businesses which are most vulnerable to rising costs.

"This is a really difficult time for producers like Danny, who have devoted their working lives to pig production.

"Some of them are making really tough decisions and judgement calls about how they move forward, and it is so important that they know RSABI is here to support them," she said.

"Our Helpline - 0808 1234 555 - is friendly, professional and 100 per cent confidential and it is rewarding to hear very positive feedback from working farmers who contact us,” said McLaren.