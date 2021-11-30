Farming paying a big price for Storm Arwen damage

Martin Kennedy

The large number – and in some cases entire stands - of trees brought down by the combination of strong winds and snow were reported to be adding to the severe disruption.

NFU Scotland yesterday said that early reports of damage caused by Storm Arwen coming in from producers around the country indicated that the damage to some businesses was substantial with many still waiting on Monday for roads to open and power and telecommunications to be restored.

One union member had put the likely cost of the structural damage to his business in the region of approximately £70,000 – while another reported that all the trees in an acre of Sitka Spruce trees on his farm had been blown down.

“As members start to assess the total scale of the damage, it is already apparent that it will run into many millions,” said NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy.

“From personal experience, I know how extreme the storm was. There will have been hundreds of trees blown down on our own estate near Aberfeldy and Sunday was spent helping clear roads and driveways to allow people access to and from their homes and get services into the area to reconnect electricity and telephone services.

Speaking yesterday he said that reports were still being gathered from members up and down the country – but it was clear that the damage to many businesses had been extensive - and that farmers’ role in the clear up operation for local towns and villages had been hampered by heavy snow in places.

“Much of the damage will have been insurable and we have already contacted our partners in NFU Mutual for an update on the storm’s impact,” said Kennedy.

“Our extensive network of group secretaries and Mutual agents across Scotland will be working hard with our members today, helping them assess and start the process of restarting and recovering from the impact of the storm.”

He added that even on Monday some of the union’s offices in the North East remained without electricity - but he said that calls are being diverted.

“Many parts of the country remain without power, internet service and phones and these may not be up and running until nearer the end of this week,” warned Kennedy.

But he also reminded the sector to take the time to check on nearby friends and neighbours to see if they need any assistance recovering from the dire effects of the storm, adding: