Farming - NFU Scotland call for policy board

Stating that it was committed to engaging positively with the new administration, the union said it wanted to see Scottish farmers and crofters at the heart of the nation’s green recovery.

The union said an implementation board would provide an essential platform to progress the recent reports and recommendations from the five farmer-led climate change groups on beef, dairy, arable, pigs, and hill, upland farming and crofting.

“The new Scottish Parliament and arrangements for Scottish government are still at an early stage but we want to put down a clear marker that NFU Scotland is committed to working collaboratively to ensure the nation’s farmers and crofters and the industry are at the heart of the green recovery,” said union president, Martin Kennedy.

“There are many crucial and sensitive areas that need to be addressed in the weeks and months ahead, but we are seeking positive engagement on business and land use that recognises the importance of food production, promotes a positive response to climate change, seeks to improve biodiversity and builds a thriving rural economy.”