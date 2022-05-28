Farming: Making a level playing field for net zero

That was the finding of a new report focusing on the economic and legal aspects of harnessing the country’s natural capital drawn up for the Scottish Land Commission (SLC).

And it also concluded that Scotland could not afford to allow a small number of actors to make the key decisions about natural capital which the report said would affect everyone in the country for decades to come.

Natural capital is the stocks of natural assets, including geology, soil, air, water, plants and animals. SLC said a natural capital approach helped understand the role of the natural environment, alongside its intrinsic value, as an asset that underpinned and enhanced the economy and society.

The report, written by Economics Professor, Sir Dieter Helm CBE of Oxford University, and University of Glasgow School of Law’s Dr Jill Robbie and Dr Giedre Jokubauskaite explored how to help manage Scotland’s growing natural capital dilemma, as investor interest in acquiring land for carbon offsetting continued to grow and was aimed at providing background information for the national debate on the issue which is being monitored by the SLC.