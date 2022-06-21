Farming: Land matching drop-in sessions

The SLMS was formed in response to industry concerns about the lack of opportunities for new entrants to the industry relating to availability of agricultural land and letting in Scotland and difficulty in accessing capital funding.

Ian Davidson, who oversees the initiative said that SLMS aims to act as a free ‘matchmaking’ service connecting those in the agricultural sector throughout Scotland.

“It engages with those seeking or offering joint venture arrangements in relation to land and facilitates discussions with a view to parties progressing to successful arrangements,” said Davidson.

He said that by doing so, it provided a platform for opportunities for the next generation of farmers and formed part of an exit strategy for farmers who wished to take a gradual or complete step back from farming.

“We’re delighted to be holding these sessions where we can discuss the service and options available with interested parties face-to-face at what will be our first Royal Highland Show.” explained Davidson.