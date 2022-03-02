Farming industry top polls for trust in food supply chain

Sarah Millar, QMS CEO

The work carried out for the levy-payer funded Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) showed that two-thirds of consumers placed their trust in the desire and actions of primary producers to protect the planet – a figure ahead of all the other sectors in the chain.

And just under half of consumers thought that UK farming practices had a positive impact on the environment, bolstering previous AHDB work.

The AHDB said that with the impact of climate change leading the public agenda over recent years, consumers said they were most concerned about the environmental impact of factories and industry - while concerns about food and farming came fifth on the list, behind air travel, waste disposal and energy production.

The research showed that those who did make food choices based on environmental concerns were driven by the avoidance of plastic packing, followed by choosing seasonal foods and avoiding factory farmed foods.

A total of 49 per cent also felt it was the responsibility of retailers to only sell sustainable products, while 60 per cent said retailers should not sell out-of-season products if they emitted more greenhouse gases.

More than half were worried about the environmental impacts of importing meat and dairy products from abroad.

“Those who are concerned about the environmental impact of foods, want to hear more from farmers about what they do and how they are working to become even more sustainable,” said AHDB analyst, Rachel Rose, who added that farmers stories were at the centre of the current We Eat Balanced campaign.

Scotland’s red meat levy body, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), has appointed Sarah Millar as its new chief executive.

Currently director of market intelligence and external affairs with the organisation, Millar becomes chief executive designate and will take over the reins of the non-departmental public body’s £7.5 million annual budget fully from current CE Alan Clarke when he steps down in April after five years in the role.

Millar, who joined QMS in 2018 is well known in farming circles, hailing from a family hill farm in Lanarkshire. Graduating with a degree in Green Technology from SAC Auchincruive, she gained broad experience in the Scottish farming supply chain and has sat on several committees set up by the Scottish Government to help develop policy direction.

QMS chair, Kate Rowell, said the appointment followed a robust recruitment process.

“We look forward to Sarah stepping up into the top role at QMS. She brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience of the Scottish farming industry and has a good understanding of working at director level within a non-departmental public body.”