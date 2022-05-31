Farming: Flocking to Scotsheep event

Also following two years of Covid restrictions, the Sheep Breeders Round Table (SBRT) conference will once again take the format of a physical event in mid November.
The event is an industry initiative intitially drawn up as a collaboration between all levy boards - AHDB Beef & Lamb, Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and AgriSearch - combined with support from the National Sheep Association (NSA).
The organisers said that the conference would provide a platform for showcasing how the UK’s sheep sector could become more resilient and be amongst the best in the world:
“If you have an interest in sheep production, this event attracts a large audience of progressive farmers and breeders, combined with academic researchers and specialist vets sharing their thoughts and ideas,” they said.
Plans for the weekend include a range of speakers from the UK and overseas who will share their experience from current research projects, breeding programmes and farming practice to bring the topics to life.
Key speakers and topics include: Phil Bicknell, CIEL, sharing the latest evidence and insight on net zero and livestock: Tim Byrne, AbacusBio specialising in genetics to solve the climate crisis; Daniel Brown, LambPlan, Australia specialising in meat eating quality and Stuart Ashworth, former QMS chief economist who will provide a financial outlook for lamb markets.