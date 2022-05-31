Farming: Flocking to Scotsheep event

Also following two years of Covid restrictions, the Sheep Breeders Round Table (SBRT) conference will once again take the format of a physical event in mid November.

The event is an industry initiative intitially drawn up as a collaboration between all levy boards - AHDB Beef & Lamb, Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and AgriSearch - combined with support from the National Sheep Association (NSA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers said that the conference would provide a platform for showcasing how the UK’s sheep sector could become more resilient and be amongst the best in the world:

“If you have an interest in sheep production, this event attracts a large audience of progressive farmers and breeders, combined with academic researchers and specialist vets sharing their thoughts and ideas,” they said.

Plans for the weekend include a range of speakers from the UK and overseas who will share their experience from current research projects, breeding programmes and farming practice to bring the topics to life.