Farming fears over tractor spares shortages

But UK farmers might spare a thought for their cousins in the US – where the global issues have been compounded by a major strike of 10,000 workers at John Deere’s 14 manufacturing plants in the country.

The company – which is one of the world’s largest producers of tractors and other agricultural machinery - stressed that the strike was confined to the US, with its other global sites operating as normal - but a spokesman was unable to say of parts for UK machines would be affected by the industrial action.

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) called the strike against Deere & Company at the end of last week.

However, Brad Morris, vice president of labour relations for Deere & Company said the company was committed to finding a favourable outcome which he said would ensure that employees remained amongst the highest paid in the agriculture and construction industries:

“We will keep working day and night to understand our employees' priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve."