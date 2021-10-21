Farming fears over tractor spares shortages

Tractor and machinery breakdowns have always been a source of anxiety for farmers, but the extended delays in deliveries of spare parts due to Covid, Brexit and shortages of delivery staff have massively increased stress levels.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:00 am
But UK farmers might spare a thought for their cousins in the US – where the global issues have been compounded by a major strike of 10,000 workers at John Deere’s 14 manufacturing plants in the country.

The company – which is one of the world’s largest producers of tractors and other agricultural machinery - stressed that the strike was confined to the US, with its other global sites operating as normal - but a spokesman was unable to say of parts for UK machines would be affected by the industrial action.

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) called the strike against Deere & Company at the end of last week.

However, Brad Morris, vice president of labour relations for Deere & Company said the company was committed to finding a favourable outcome which he said would ensure that employees remained amongst the highest paid in the agriculture and construction industries:

“We will keep working day and night to understand our employees' priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve."

However Morris added that there was currently no indication of when employees affected by the strike would resume activities or the timing for completion of negotiations with the UAW.

